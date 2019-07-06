GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greer Police Department said they're looking for a missing man, last seen July 1 around 4 p.m.
Police said they were alerted to Bobby Lee Bishop's disappearance by his step-mother on July 5. She told them Bishop was last seen walking down Maplewood Circle late in the afternoon on July 1 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
His family says that it's not like him to not stay in communication with them for an extended period of time.
The last time he was seen, Bishop was wearing a dark grey t-shirt and blue jeans with brown steel-toed boots. He stands 5'8'' and weighs around 185 lbs.
Bishop has short brown hair and blue eyes. He's said to have a Mickey Mouse tattoo behind his right ear, "Brianna" tattooed on his right arm, and "B.L.B." tattooed across his chest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
