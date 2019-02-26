GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Gaffney Police Deptartment is asking for help identifying the four suspects in connection to 'malicious' damage done to a Gaffney residence.

Police say a residence on McCluney Drive was severely vandalized on February 17. When officers arrived, they said the building was in really bad shape.

The incident occurred in broad daylight. Police provided a surveillance video from the day of the vandalism that shows four males in the vicinity of the building. They're now wanted for questioning.



Gaffney PD searching for suspects connected to 'malicious' damage to building Watch again Det. Nick Fowler said when officers got to the property they noticed damage to the back door and “profane” words written on the walls inside. The damage has been described as 'malicious.' Anyone with information as to their identity or whereabouts, is asked to contact Det. Nick Fowler at (864)-206-3341.