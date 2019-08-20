SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department says a statue that sits outside a downtown bank was vandalized by a group of people early Monday, August 19.
According to police, they responded to reports of the vandalism at the Advance America Bank on North Church Street around 7:26 a.m.
It was observed that a bronze statue depicting a mother and child had been thrown into the fountain in front of the building. Thankfully, police say there was no visible damage to the work of art.
Security footage helped police determine the crime happened a few hours prior to the call - sometime around 3:30 a.m.
The video shows a group of about people, one male and two females, pushing the statue into the water. Another male was also present, watching the crime take place.
Anyone with information on who the suspects may be are asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department.
