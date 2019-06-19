FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) Police in Forest City are asking for help identifying a man they say is a person of interest in an assault case.
Officers say the assault took place at Tobacco & Vape on Plaza Drive on June 14 around 5:08 p.m.
According to officers, the man they're searching for was wearing a white shirt, gray Nike shorts and white tennis shoes on the day of the incident.
He was seen leaving in a silver or gray colored Doge Durango, which was caught on surveillance footage.
Anyone with information on who the man may be is asked to call SPO Joey Brandle with the Forest City Police Department at (828) 245-5555 or (828) 286-2911.
MORE NEWS:
Police chief: Skeletal remains belonging to human female found in Seneca
Firefighters rescue driver who spent nearly 15 hours pinned in pickup after crash down embankment
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.