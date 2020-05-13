SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Police in the City of Spartanburg say they've made an arrest, three days after a man was reportedly shot in the face at an apartment complex.
According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to Prince Hall Apartments around 11:30 p.m. on May 10 in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, witnesses informed police that a victim had been transported to an area hospital by a privately owned vehicle.
Officers learned the male victim had been shot in the face during the incident. At this time, his condition is unknown.
Police say they were able to identify and sign warrants for the arrest of Jamal Rios of Amherst Drive. Officers, with the assistance of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, located Rios on Cotton Ridge Lane around 10 a.m. on May 13.
They say he was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit, and has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies charge two with attempted murder in April shooting incident on Greer roadway
McMaster: Salons, gyms, other close-contact businesses can reopen on May 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.