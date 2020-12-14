ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said a man faces multiple charges following a violent domestic disturbance.
The crime occurred on December 11 at a home on Sweeten Creek Road.
"The victim was able to retreat to a safe location inside the home and contact the police after the suspect assaulted and threatened her with a handgun," said APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse in a news release.
Officers took the suspect, Sung Yi, 57, into custody without further incident when they arrived.
Yi was arrested and charged with the following:
- Second degree kidnapping
- Assault by pointing a gun
- Assault on a female
- Communicating threats
