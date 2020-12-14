Sung Yi.jpg

Sung Yi (APD)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said a man faces multiple charges following a violent domestic disturbance.

The crime occurred on December 11 at a home on Sweeten Creek Road.

"The victim was able to retreat to a safe location inside the home and contact the police after the suspect assaulted and threatened her with a handgun," said APD spokesperson Christina Hallingse in a news release.

Officers took the suspect, Sung Yi, 57, into custody without further incident when they arrived.

Yi was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Second degree kidnapping
  • Assault by pointing a gun
  • Assault on a female
  • Communicating threats 

