ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said a man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a home was broke into and a woman was assaulted.
Police said they were called to a home at 2 a.m. Tuesday along Oak Forest Court for a breaking and entering in progress.
Police said they learned that
Josue Cristopher Serra-Rodriguez, 29, had broken in and assaulted a woman before fleeing.
Serra-Rodriguez was later arrested in Hendersonville. Asheville police said he was charged with first degree burglary and assault on a female.
Police said the suspect and victim were in an estranged relationship.
