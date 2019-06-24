SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man was arrested after Spartanburg police said he was accused of hitting a pregnant woman and kicking her in the stomach.
Police said they were called to the apartment complex on Prince Hall Lane and arrived to find the victim being treated by EMS. She had a busted eye and was holding her stomach, screaming in pain, police said. The victim told police she was 7-months pregnant.
The victim told police Darius Williams became angry during an argument after he called out of work from Burger King and another man locked him out of the apartment.
Later, when the victim and the other man were returning to the apartment, they told police Williams began hitting her in the face several times and kicked her once in the stomach.
The other man was able to fight Williams off.
The victim said Williams knew she was pregnant.
Williams, 26, is charged with assault and battery third degree, trespass after warning, and domestic violence high and aggravated.
