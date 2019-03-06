GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man was arrested after he was accused of repeatedly pointing a gun at another driver on Tuesday.
Police said they were called to the area of Fairforest Way and Wenwood Drive around 4:45 p.m. for a moving road rage incident.
Both cars were stopped near the TD Bank at 200 Carolina Parkway when police arrived.
They spoke with the victim, who told them he was driving home when he almost collided with a green Ford Explorer. The Explorer then pulled adjacent to his silver Ford Fusion and the driver reportedly pointed a gun at him. The victim said he followed the Green Ford Explorer, and the driver at one point stopped, got out of his SUV, and pointed the gun at the Ford Fusion again. The other driver then got back in his Explorer and continued, with the Fusion behind him.
They continued onto Millennium Boulevard where the victim said the driver of the Explorer pointed the gun out of the SUV at him again before both vehicles pulled off near the entrance to TD Bank as police were arriving.
Police said they spoke to the driver of the Explorer, Danny Calhoun Jr., 30, who admitted to pointing his gun, a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine, at the victim once because he feared he was being followed by the Fusion.
Calhoun was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm.
