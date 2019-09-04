GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they found a man accused of robbing a bank hiding in the bathroom of a nearby bathroom Wednesday morning.
Police said the Bank of Travelers Rest branch on Pelham Road was robbed around 10 a.m.
A man, later identified as Eric Rome Jr., entered the bank, told the teller he had a gun is his waistband, and demanded money, police said.
No one was hurt in the robbery but Rome fled with cash.
A witness flagged down an officer and advised that the suspect had ran from the bank and into a convenience store on Pelham Road.
Police converged on the store and found Rome hiding in the bathroom.
Rome was arrested and charged with bank robbery.
MORE NEWS - Fundraiser started for Chester County Deputy seriously injured in accident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.