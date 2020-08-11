ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said Tuesday a man charged with taking indecent liberties of a person under 16 years of age has turned himself in.
Police said they began investigating on June 21 after the parents of a juvenile victim came forward to report a sex crime involving another adult.
After an investigation, police said James Andrew Moses, 40, of Conover, NC was charged in the case.
Moses turned himself in on Monday as was issued a $50,000 bond.
