Greenville, SC (Fox Carolina) - Greenville City police said they responded to a call in downtown Greenville on October 15th around 5:23 pm, in response to a reported man threatening others with a knife on Mcbee Avenue.
The suspect was involved in a foot chase and later placed into custody. Officers then identified the suspect as Samuel Cox.
Officers had detained the suspect after a brief foot chase and discovered several items in a bag that were in his possession, one of the items was a sweater that still had the security sensor attached.
A knife was also found in Cox's possession, although he told officers he did not intend to harm anyone with it. A follow up will be done to see if these items in his possession were stolen. When police asked the suspect if he had anything to drink, Cox said he was "lit".
Suspect was arrested by Greenville police and charged with public intoxication, disturbance, and interfering with police officers.
