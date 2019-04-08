GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police said a man and woman were arrested after they gave conflicted reports about an alleged assault as the two were driving in Greenville on Saturday.
Police said they were called to an address on Buncombe Road Saturday night and found Michael Rose with a Chevy Impala parked outside a bakery.
Rose told police his girlfriend, Patience Abercrombie began hitting him in his face while he was driving and then pulled the keys out of the ignition. He claimed she then used the keys to jab him in the leg. He said he nearly wrecked but was able to pull off into the business’ parking lot. He also claimed Abercrombie tried to get out of the moving vehicle, but he prevented her from jumping out.
Abercrombie had left the scene before police arrived, but she returned via another vehicle and gave officers her side of the story. Per police, Abercrombie claimed Rose hit her in her eye out of nowhere and tried to push her out of the vehicle.
A witness from another vehicle told police she had seen the Impala swerving from lane to lane after it almost hit her, and that the people inside were fighting.
Police consulted with the a judge and decided to charge both assault and battery.
