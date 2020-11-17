GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said a man was arrested after a chase when officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle Monday night.
Police attempted the traffic stop along I-385, which led to a chase that ended in an apartment complex off Haywood Road. The suspect, identified as Michael McIver, was arrested after a foot pursuit.
Police said they learned the Chevy Tahoe that McIver was driving had been reported stolen out of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Police said McIver was also carrying a backpack with a Glock handgun inside. Due to his criminal history, police said McIver is not legally allowed to have a gun.
Police said McIver was charged with Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Pistol, and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights.
