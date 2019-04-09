FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Forest City police said a man was arrested after a shooting Monday night.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Hamilton Street.
Police said they arrived to find a 22-year-old male victim lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Police said Ezekiel Suber, 20, of Hill Street, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Suber is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured bond.
Police ask anyone with information related to the shooting to call the Forest City Police Dept. at (828) 245-5555 or Rutherford County Central Communications at (828) 286-2911.
