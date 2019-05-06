EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The first floor of an Upstate hospital was evacuated after a damaged sprinkler head let out water Sunday.
Pickens County Emergency Management confirms to FOX Carolina a patient at Baptist Easley Hospital ripped off the sprinkler head.
According to police, the suspect, identified as Randall Jeffery Pierce, knowingly damaged the sprinkler system by ripping it from the ceiling and assaulted a hospital security member who tried to restrain him. Police say when they arrived on scene, multiple security officers with the hospital were struggling to subdue Pierce.
PCEMS originally reported the floor was flooded, but a spokesperson for parent company Prisma Health later told FOX Carolina the floor of the emergency department was not flooded. The spokesperson did confirm, however, that water did pool up in the area.
Following is a statement from the hospital:
Damage to a single sprinkler head at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital’s emergency department caused water to pool on the floor in a small section of that area and the fire alarm to activate. As a precaution, the emergency department was temporarily evacuated. The water was cleaned up, the Easley Fire Department gave the all clear, and the emergency department resumed normal operations
Pierce was charged with malicious injury to real property more than $10,000 and assault in the third degree. He was transported to the Easley Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.