Jeffery Brian Brock

Jeffery Brian Brock is accused of distributing drugs from a home located across the street from a school. This person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 (Photo: Anderson County Detention Center/ July 25, 2020)

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton police say a man is accused of distributing drugs from his home, located directly across the street from a school.

On Saturday, BPD said they executed a search warrant at a home on Bannister Street around 9 a.m., detaining four people at the home: a male and female living in a shed, and two women living in the home itself. The search, which extended until mid-afternoon, turned up meth, marijuana, illegal pills, drug paraphernalia, six laptops, three iPads, about a dozen cell phone, two rifles, and a shotgun.

44-year-old Jeffery Brian Brock was then taken into custody and is now in the Anderson County Detention Center. His charges include:

  • Distribution of narcotics in proximity of a school
  • 1st degree distribution of meth
  • Possession of a controlled substance

The home Brock was arrested in is across the street from Marshall Primary School.

Brock's arrest came after a three-month long investigation.

Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in Texas as two other storms threaten Hawaii and the Caribbean

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.