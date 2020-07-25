BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton police say a man is accused of distributing drugs from his home, located directly across the street from a school.
On Saturday, BPD said they executed a search warrant at a home on Bannister Street around 9 a.m., detaining four people at the home: a male and female living in a shed, and two women living in the home itself. The search, which extended until mid-afternoon, turned up meth, marijuana, illegal pills, drug paraphernalia, six laptops, three iPads, about a dozen cell phone, two rifles, and a shotgun.
44-year-old Jeffery Brian Brock was then taken into custody and is now in the Anderson County Detention Center. His charges include:
- Distribution of narcotics in proximity of a school
- 1st degree distribution of meth
- Possession of a controlled substance
The home Brock was arrested in is across the street from Marshall Primary School.
Brock's arrest came after a three-month long investigation.
