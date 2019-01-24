GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said a now 20-year-old was charged for criminal sexual conduct with a minor after a 12-year-old girl got pregnant in 2016.
Police said they began investigating in after getting a call from Laurens County deputies after the victim was being treated at a pediatric clinic in that county and doctors learned the child was three-months pregnant.
During the investigation, police said the child admitted to having a sexual encounter with a teenage boy.
Police identified the suspect as Luis Bueso, who was 17 at the time.
Warrants show Bueso was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor between the age of 11 and 14 because the victim was not legally old enough to consent to sex.
Police said Bueso was just arrested in the case on Tuesday.
