GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police have arrested a man in connection to a series of incidents where American and South Carolina flags have been stolen over the weekend.
Police say flags were stolen from the Veterans' Center, Howard's on Main, City Hall and the County Courthouse.
Police were able to identify the man after reviewing footage from the thefts and several other burglaries. He was identified as the same suspect from several recent cases, police say.
Darnell Raheem Smith, 26, has been arrested on the for the following:
- 4 counts of Arson
- 3 counts of Larceny
- 2 counts of 2nd degree burglary
- 2 counts of 3rd degree burglary
- 1 count of damage to city property
MORE NEWS - Crews working water rescue on Lake Jocassee, emergency management says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.