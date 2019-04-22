HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Hendersonville police said a suspect is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.
Police said they received a call from Hannah Flanagan’s Pub and Eatery on North Main Street just before 12:30 a.m. alerting officers that a person was showing off a gun outside the bar.
The first officer to arrive encountered the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Robert Gregory Robinson II, who reportedly refused to cooperate and did not comply with the officer’s instructions.
Police said Robinson ran off and the responding officer gave chase. During the foot pursuit, police said Robinson pulled out a handgun, and the pursuing officer drew his service weapon and fired one shot, which hit Robinson in the shoulder.
Robinson dropped his firearm but continued to run. He was later apprehended by other officers arriving at the scene and taken to the hospital
Robinson was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, altering or removing a serial number from a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The officer was not hurt.
