GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man caught on video struggling to get out of a downtown Greenville parking garage before crashing into the garage office was charged with driving under the influence.
Police said it happened in the early morning hours on May 17 at the Richardson Street parking garage.
Officers arrived to find Samuel Thomas Painter, 20, of Simpsonville in his car, which has crashed into the garage’s office.
Police said they quickly suspected Painted had been drinking alcohol.
They said they also reviewed security footage which showed Painter engaging in a bizarre series of attempts to exit the garage through the entry gates in order to avoid paying the parking fee.
Greenville police said Painter was arrested and charged with DUI first offense.
The city of Greenville shared surveillance video of the incident Wednesday on Facebook with a warning, “If you break it, you buy it.”
