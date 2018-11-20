Asheville, N.C. (Fox Carolina) -- An Asheville man is charged after exposing a juvenile to narcotics, resulting in the juvenile becoming unresponsive, Asheville Police Department says.
Suspect Virgil Benjamin, 27, is charged with felony neglect child abuse - serious bodily injury.
According to the arrest warrant, the 1 year old baby was unresponsive and required medical treatment immediately after the exposure to fentanyl, opiates, and heroin.
Benjamin was arrested on Nov. 17th, and has been bonded out of jail, officials say.
