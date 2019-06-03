GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man who physically disciplined a child by hitting her so hard she had to be taken to the hospital was arrested and charged with cruelty to children.
Police said they were called to a home on North Textile Avenue after receiving a report that 36-year-old Nehemia Johnson slapped the child across the face with such force that it knocked the child on her back and left visible injuries on her face.
Johnson was arrested and police said DSS was notified.
