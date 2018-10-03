UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union police said a man was accused of brutally beating and raping a woman on September 29 was arrested Tuesday.
Jermaine Lindsay, 22, is accused of assaulting the woman in her apartment when she came home with her five-year-old son.
The victim, 21, said Lindsay grabbed her phone and began looking through it but would not let her leave the home. He then reportedly dragged her into the bedroom by her hair where he punched her repeatedly, hit her with her phone, and choked her. The victim said she lost consciousness at one point and when she awoke, he began hitting her again and raped her. The beating continued after the sexual assault and the victim said Lindsay burned her with a lit cigarette.
She was eventually able to run out of the apartment and to a neighbor’s house where she called a family member to take her to the hospital.
Police said they met with the victim at the hospital. She had bruises visible on her legs, face, chest arms, and around her jaw snd eyes. She also had marks on her neck and cigarette burns on her arms and legs.
Lindsay was arrested and charged with burglary, domestic violence high and aggravated, kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct first degree, trespassing, and malicious injury to property.
