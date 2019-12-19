SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said Thursday a suspect was charged with attempted murder after a man was cut multiple times with knives.
Police said they were called to Spartanburg Regional Hospital around 2 a.m. Thursday and met with the victim, who had a large cut on his face and multiple cuts on his hands and fingers.
The victim told police his co-workers had just given him a ride home from work when the attack happened.
The victim said his adopted brother, John Kelly immediately charged out of the house, pulled the door to the car open, started yelling about stolen credit cards, and began hitting him. The victim said Kelly had knives in both of his hands.
After getting cut, the victim said he pushed Kelly away, pulled the car door closed, and the driver drove off. Once his co-workers saw the severity of the victim’s wounds, they called 911.
After an investigation, police said Kelly was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
