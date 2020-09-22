GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police confirmed that a man was charged with driving under the influence after a vehicle crashed into a concrete divider on I-385 and scraped its way to a stop.
The wreck happened Tuesday near the Haywood Road exit.
Police said Michael Thomas Hagood, 42, was arrested after the wreck and charged with DUI and driving under suspension.
No other details were immediately available.
