GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Gaffney Police Department says they've charged a man with murder following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.
According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, witnesses say that Andre Rashard Gregory, 30, was in a verbal argument with another man around 12:35 a.m. in regards to a car being sideswiped.
Fowler says Gregory was shot during the argument on West Robinson Street. He unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries.
Witnesses said the suspect fled, though was later taken into custody shortly after. The Gaffney Police Department has since charged Dominique Deshawn Byers with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
An autopsy will be performed as part of the ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
