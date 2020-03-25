ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson City Police say a man was assaulted with a knife during a domestic incident along Annandale drive Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the man was cut in the face, and transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
A female suspect has yet to be taken into custody. Officers continue their investigation.
