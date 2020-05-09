GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department says SLED has been called in to investigate a shooting involving their officers.
According to police, they responded to an area near Cleveirvine Avenue and Boyce Springs Avenue around 12:48 a.m. after receiving multiple calls from residents saying they heard gunshots.
Officers say they arrived to find two subjects in the rear parking lot of 1300 E. Washington Street. One of the subjects reportedly ran into the building.
While police were attempting to detain the second subject, they said shots were fired in their direction from inside the building. One officer returned fire so as to allow the others to take cover.
SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams were called in, along with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Police said a robot was sent into the building and discovered the subject unresponsive.
Medics pronounced the subject deceased. Later Saturday afternoon, the Greenville County Coroner identified him as 25-year-old Ward Benjamin McClain III. His cause and manner of death are pending investigation.
No officers were injured in the incident.
SLED has taken over the investigation, as is protocol when an officer is involved in a shooting. The Greenville County Coroner's Office is also investigating.
MORE NEWS:
Police identify victims of fatal shooting in Asheville parking lot, suspects still sought
Police: Suspect taken into custody after hours long standoff at Landrum residence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.