 (FOX Carolina/ Oct. 16, 2020)
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a death at an apartment complex Friday evening after a man was found shot and killed inside a unit.

Coroner Kent Dill confirms a scene is active at the Berkeley Pointe complex as of 9:50 p.m., along Wenwood Road.

We found a car with crime scene tape around it on scene. We also heard that the investigation was going on for hours, according to neighbors.

The office identified the man as 41-year-old Franklin Lockett of Greenville. A cause and manner of death was not announced and is pending an autopsy planned for Saturday. He was pronounced dead around 5 p.m.

Greenville PD later confirmed this was a shooting, and that they were treating this as a homicide. As of writing, no suspects were identified.

