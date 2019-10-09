GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Wednesday they have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment for hours in front of the victim’s baby.
The sexual assault happened early Monday morning at an apartment on Villa Road.
Police said Uriel Romero-Gonzalez, 24, entered the 20-year-old victim’s home via her balcony door while she slept.
Romero-Gonzales’ face was partially hidden by a mask and he was wearing plastic sandwich bags on his hands, police said.
The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting the woman over the course of two hours after threatening the woman and her baby with a knife.
“Detectives were able locate Romero-Gonzalez, in part, because he unknowingly dropped his cell phone inside the victim’s apartment before leaving with her purse, phone, and keys,” GPD spokesman Donnie Porter stated in a news release. “After GPD detectives located Romero-Gonzalez, he indicated that he was at or near the apartment on the night of the assault.
Romero-Gonzalez was placed in Department of Homeland Security custody. Greenville police charged him with criminal sexual conduct, 1st degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and burglary.
