WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - Woodruff police said a man posing as a government agent was arrested after he showed up at the police station with meth pipes, crystal meth, and other drugs in his car.
It happened on August 24.
According to a Woodruff Police Department incident report, an officer was working at the police station when Ronald Scott Fowler walked in and told the officer he was an agent and needed help with an investigation.
Fowler was reportedly acting irrationally and claiming he had lost his credentials. Fowler was wearing a two-way radio and a flashlight on his belt.
“By his demeanor and my previous work experience, I believed him (Fowler) to be on a methamphetamine based substance,” the officer stated.
Fowler then told the officer he had counterfeit money on him and the printer in the car.
He reportedly handed over ten $100 bills and four $50 bills he claimed were fake.
The officer then gave Fowler a statement form to fill out and asked for permission to search Fowler’s car, which Fowler granted.
Shortly after the officer began searching the vehicle, he said he found a glass pipe with crystalline residue in it.
At that point, Fowler was placed in investigative detention and the officer said he requested assistance from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
A complete search of the vehicle then revealed 3 more glass pipes, a bag of a white substance that tested positive as crystal meth, and 30 Lorazepam pills.
Fowler was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and possession of a schedule IV drug.
Fowler is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
