GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a repossession man was shot in an attempt to reclaim a vehicle.
The incident happened just after 7 p.m. on Belt Line Road.
The victim is in stable condition, police say.
Police later arrested the suspect, Russell Jerrod Smith Jr. in Shelby, North Carolina.
Officers are seeking charges for attempted murder.
