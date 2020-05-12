SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police said they are investigating after a man was shot in the back while riding in a car near The Beacon Drive-In Monday night.
Police said they met with the victim, who was a passenger in a Honda Accord, and the driver, the victim’s girlfriend, along Garner Road.
Police said the victim was sitting in the front passenger seat with a gunshot injury to the lower back when they arrived.
The driver told police they were driving near the restaurant on John B. White Sr. Boulevard when someone started shooting at the car and she drove away from the area to call 911.
Police said the car had several bullet holes in it.
The driver told police she did not see who fired the shots.
The victim told police he used to live in the area where they had been driving but he did not know why anyone would try to harm him.
Police said doctors determined the bullet that struck the victim was lodged in his spinal canal but the victim was in stable condition and had full dexterity.
No suspects have been identified.
