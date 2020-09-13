SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police are investigating a shooting that unfolded Sunday evening.
Maj. Art Littlejohn confirmed to FOX Carolina the investigation was underway along Cooksey Avenue just before 9:45 p.m. Minutes later, he confirmed a man was shot along the 100 block of the street. Littlejohn says the man was hit in his mid-thigh and ankle around 9:20 p.m.
Littlejohn advised the situation was still developing.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
