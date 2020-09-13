Scene along Cooksey Avenue in Spartanburg

 (FOX Carolina/ September 13, 2020)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police are investigating  a shooting that unfolded Sunday evening.

Maj. Art Littlejohn confirmed to FOX Carolina the investigation was underway along Cooksey Avenue just before 9:45 p.m. Minutes later, he confirmed a man was shot along the 100 block of the street. Littlejohn says the man was hit in his mid-thigh and ankle around 9:20 p.m.

Littlejohn advised the situation was still developing.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

