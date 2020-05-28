GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A week after a man was found shot and killed along Augusta Road in Greenville, police say they've arrested the person they say pulled the trigger.
On May 21, Greenville police responded to the 3300 block of Augusta Road for a death investigation, where they found 22-year-old Andre Demetrice Dunbar shot and killed in his car. GPD says their investigation lead them to an arrest a week later, taking Tyquez Gytrell Brisbane into custody.
In their news release, GPD says Brisbane killed Dunbar in what they characterized as an "unprovoked attack". Warrants for Brisbane's arrest say he got into a dispute with Dunbar, who was sitting in a car at the time. The warrants also indicate Brisbane was identified using video technology and by a cell phone found at the scene.
Brisbane is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
A mugshot of Brisbane released by GPD shows his eyes were closed when it was taken.
PREVIOUSLY:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.