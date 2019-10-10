GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police say a man who was found stabbed to death in his home was killed by his roommate.
Greenville PD said Friday that 56-year-old Brian Keith Nesbitt was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. GPD says as of writing, Nesbitt is being held in the county jail without bond.
According to a press release from GPD, Nesbitt fatally stabbed his roommate, 44-year-old Reginald Lamont Brownlee, in their home on Orange Street. Police say the stabbing happened during the evening on Monday, October 7. A call from Brownlee's concerned co-workers prompted a welfare check from police on Wednesday, October 9 around 1 p.m. that day. It was then that police found Brownlee dead inside the home.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office ruled Brownlee's death a homicide
Police said they received a call for a welfare check just after 1 p.m. from concerned co-workers who told officers a man had not been to work in several days.
Police arrived and found Brownlee dead inside the home. GPD also notes that Nesbitt left after the stabbing, but returned Thursday night and stayed overnight with Brownlee's body.
GPD says this is the third homicide of the year within city limits.
