SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Seneca police are investigating a shooting that left a man and teen dead Sunday evening.
We received several tips about the scene around 8 p.m. Interim chief Casey Bowling confirmed details to FOX Carolina just after 8:20 p.m. According to him, two males were shot and killed along Tribble Street earlier in the evening. Seneca PD got the call to the scene around 7:15 p.m., per Bowling.
In an interview with FOX Carolina, Bowling said one of the victims was found on the ground, while the other found on the other side of the road. One of the males was pronounced dead on the scene, the other died en route to a hospital.
He says there is no danger to the public, and the investigation is ongoing. The Oconee County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the victims. Bowling said to expect an update from the department later Sunday night, as more officers were called in to help with the investigation.
The coroner's office later offered more information late Sunday night, confirming the victim who died en route to the hospital was a 17-year-old male from Seneca. The other victim, who died on scene, was a 20-year-old man from Pickens. The office says they will release the identities of the two victims on Monday.
