SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police confirmed a man wanted for attempted murder after a March 29 shooting has turned himself in.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times in his yard on Williams Street.
Johnny Ferguson, who uses the alias “Lil Man,” was identified as the suspect and warrants were signed charging him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MORE NEWS - Upstate plant producing new fabric for medical gowns used in fight against coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.