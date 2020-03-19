FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) Fountain Inn police said Thursday a man wanted for arson and attempted murder following an incident along Lakeview Drive Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
Fountain Inn Police Chief Michael Hamilton says they were called out to the area around 9:30 p.m. in regards to a gunshot wound victim and a residence that was on fire.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Hamilton identified the suspect as Johnathan Ahren Emilien, 33.
Emilien was charged with arson and five counts of attempted murder.
Hamilton said authorities in Mississippi took Emilien into custody late Wednesday night.
The Red Cross announced that they're assisting the five adults and one child who were affected by the residential fire.
Emilien was a relative of the victims in the home, police said.
Hamilton said Thursday that all the victims were doing okay.
