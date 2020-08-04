WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Williamston Police Department is searching for a man wanted on several warrants in connection to an investigation into child sex crimes.
Police say they're searching for 27-year-old Richard Scott Holliday, who is reportedly connected to an active investigation into sexual misconduct with juvenile victims between October and December 2019.
Holliday is wanted for the following:
- Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Third Degree
- Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Second Degree
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
Police say he was believed to have last been in the area of Burl's Ford in Oconee County and driving a 1999 Chevrolet 3500 HD pick-up truck that is primer gray with a white hood and bears SC tag #RYS906.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Williamston Police Department.
