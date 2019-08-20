ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police are searching for a man wanted on an attempted murder charge after they believe he intentionally set another man on fire - leaving him severely injured.
Police said they found the 58-year-old victim just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 20 along Tunnel Road. Investigators believed someone poured an accelerant on the man and then ignited it.
The man was taken to a burn center in Winston-Salem. As of Tuesday afternoon, his condition remains unknown.
Now, police say they need the public's help tracking down 66-year-old Robert Charles Austin in connection to the fire.
Austin stands at 6' tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm of a viking, and one on his right forearm of a wizard.
Officers say he's believed to be homeless, and is known to frequent the area near the Veterans Restoration Quarters on Tunnel Road - near where the crime happened.
Police are also asking for assistance finding two potential witnesses who were seen driving a white GMC pickup truck and a silver Jeep Liberty SUV. Both were caught on camera around the time of the incident.
It's important to note that neither driver is considered a suspect.
Anyone with information on the incident, Austin's whereabouts, or the potential witnesses' identities, call the Asheville Police Department (828) 252-1110. One can also reach out to Asheville-Buncombe Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
