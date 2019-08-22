ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police said a man Thursday a man who was intentionally set on fire in Asheville over the weekend has died and the man accused of starting the fire is now charged with murder.
Police said they found 58-year-old Larry Alston suffering from severe burns just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, August 20 along Tunnel Road. Investigators believed someone poured an accelerant on the man and then ignited it.
Alston was taken to a burn center in Winston-Salem. Police said Alston died at the hospital around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Police say 66-year-old Robert Charles Austin was taken into custody on Tunnel Road early Wednesday morning.
Police said Austin was initially charged with attempted murder but the charge has since been upgraded to murder.
Police said both Austin and Alston were homeless.
Police are also asking for assistance finding two potential witnesses who were seen driving a white GMC pickup truck and a silver Jeep Liberty SUV. Both were caught on camera around the time of the incident.
It's important to note that neither driver is considered a suspect.
We'll update with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.