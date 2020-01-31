ANDERSON (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson City Police said the search is over for a missing man, who was last seen three weeks ago in the area of Kennedy Place Apartments, after he was found Friday afternoon.
Joseph Donell Oglesby had been last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt, and black khaki pants.
Mr. Oglesby is reportedly schizophrenic, per police.
Just after 4 p.m., police said Oglesby had been found.
