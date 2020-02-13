GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood police say four men are behind bars after allegedly firing guns in a neighborhood earlier this month, including near a birthday held at the United Center.
Greenwood PD says the shots rang out on Sunday, February 9, around 9:40 p.m. near Abney Street and Taggart Avenue. Police were told multiple shots were fired in the area with several calls from dispatch about the incident. While en route, officers were advised a white SUV was involved in the shooting, and that a Nissan sedan was also seen leaving the area.
Officers made contact with a resident on East Crewswell Avenue, who said he was watching TV in the living room when he heard the gunshots near his home. He told officers he laid down on the floor until the shooting stopped. Police then found a bedroom window that was shattered with glass inside the home.
Another resident on the street told officers she saw two men running behind Anmey Street towards Brannon Street, with one wearing a blue and white striped shirt. She also told police she observed children running towards a home on Abney Street, screaming "they're shooting, they're shooting". Other nearby residents reported bullet holes in homes and cars. Another witness was in his own car at the time and told police he saw occupants in the Nissan driving away from East Creswell, with occupants firing at a man running towards Brannon Street.
It was on Abney Street that police found an eyewitness, who told them she was washing dishes when she heard the shots ring out nearby on East Avenue. She told them she saw the white SUV driving in reverse on Abney Street, stopping in front of her home to fire towards East Avenue. She told officers the front passenger was taking aim as the car sped back up towards Creswell Avenue, and that's when she called 911.
Another resident on Abney Street told police the SUV passenger was firing at a man running from a birthday party held at the United Center. She revealed there were four people inside, but only those one the right were firing at the man. She also told them the man was firing back at them.
After putting out a BOLO order for the SUV, Greenwood police say an officer happened upon a white Jeep Patriot, and pulled the car over for a traffic stop. The responding officer immediately noticed the smell of marijuana inside and would find drugs and burnt blunts in the car. However, all four occupants inside denied or did not speak, however, when asked about weapons found inside the car: a silver Taurus firearm that was still warm to the touch, a Hi-Point handgun, and a Smith & Wesson AR-15. The officer then arrested the four men:
- Jykeevious Jermaine Jackson, age 20
- Ja'Mere Isaih Williams, age 19
- Mark Mel Chisolm, age 24
- Malik Rashaad Chamberlain, age 18
All four were booked for unlawfully carrying a firearm, with Greenwood PD noting more warrants were to be obtained.
