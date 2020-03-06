ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Asheville say a missing 14-year-old boy last seen Wednesday has been safely located.
On Thursday, police asked for help locating Tyler James Stedman who they say was last seen Wednesday afternoon on Forest Hill Drive in Asheville.
Police believe Tyler was driving a maroon 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe C1500.
Tyler is 5'7" tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Verde Vista Apartments and the shopping center around Bleachery Boulevard, police said.
Details were not made readily available on where he was found, only saying he was safely located.
