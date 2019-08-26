Kendrick Gaston Erwin

Kendrick Gaston Erwin (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said Monday a man they previously asked for help locating has been found safe.

Police said on August 23 they were searching for Kendrick Gaston Erwin, 49.

Erwin is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Police said no one had heard from Erwin since August 12 until he was located.

MORE NEWS - KFC is testing plant-based fried 'chicken' with Beyond Meat

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.