ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said Monday a man they previously asked for help locating has been found safe.
Police said on August 23 they were searching for Kendrick Gaston Erwin, 49.
Erwin is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said no one had heard from Erwin since August 12 until he was located.
MORE NEWS - KFC is testing plant-based fried 'chicken' with Beyond Meat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.