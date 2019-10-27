GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville have stopped the search for a missing senior citizen with dementia, who went missing off Pelham Road on Sunday.
Medford Theodore Jerome, who is 88-years old and suffering dementia, is missing after leaving his residence in the 300 block area of Pelham Road.
Police said he was last seen around 11 a.m. at the Pearl at Eastside residential facility. He is around 6'1", and 180 lbs.
Later, it was discovered Mr. Jerome left the Greenville area on a Greyhound bus and arrives in North Carolina. Officers believe he is attempting to make contact with family outside Asheville.
Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined GPD officers this afternoon in searching an extended area around the 300 block of Pelham Road. K9 units and other aerial support also participated in looking for Mr. Jerome.
MORE NEWS - President Trump says ISIS leader al-Baghdadi killed in US military raid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.