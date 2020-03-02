CHARLESTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Charleston police on Monday said the vehicle of a missing and endangered woman was believed to be driving had been found.
28-year-old Celia Sweeney was last seen near Westchase Drive in Charleston.
On Monday, police said they had located the 2003 Audi with Massachusetts tag number 2424LY8 that belonged to Sweeney, but there was no sign of the woman.
Anyone with information on where Celia is should call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
