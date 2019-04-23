GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said it’s possible the same suspects may be behind at least 23 recent crimes in the city and across Greenville County.
Police said they are investigating 21 cases of burglary, an autobreaking, and a car theft dating back to March 10. Police said its unclear if the cases are related, but investigators noticed a pattern based on proximity and M.O.
The suspects may be behind the break-ins to businesses on Augusta Street in early April and the most recent burglaries to businesses along that same street over the weekend.
Burglaries also occurred at businesses in Five Forks, along Woodruff Road, Batesville Road, Pelham Road and Congaree Road.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed their deputies are working with Greenville police to determine if these incidents are related.
RELATED:
Greenville Police: String of burglaries in small area could be connected
Police: Serial burglar smashes through glass doors, targets several Greenville businesses
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.